The American Cancer Society’s 6th Annual Taste of Hope Raised Over $600,000 for Cancer Research

Around 700 revelers attended the 6th annual American Cancer Society’s 2019 Taste of Hope at Morgan Manufacturing on Thursday, November 7th. American Cancer Society Illinois Executive Director, Michael Ziener greeted guests telling the crowd, “This evening is more than fantastic food and wonderful company. I want to emphasize that my number one priority in this new role is to bring our mission front and center. We exist to attack cancer from every angle, whether that is through world-class cancer research, providing services to cancer patients like rides to treatment, patient navigation and ensuring that underserved and uninsured populations have access to all our services including cancer education, awareness, and prevention information. We must continue the mission and we need each of you in this room to join us!” 

Guests enjoyed twenty-two local restaurants with tasting stations including Osteria Via Strato, Summer House Santa Monica, Sunda and Barton G, which dolled out mouse trap mac-n-cheese. The evening highlighted a DJ, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle and raised over $600,000 to impact those that are living with cancer.

It’s been a big year for the American Cancer Society, which raised $2.1 million at their annual fundraiser, The Discovery Ball in 2019 which highlighted a performance by the Barenaked Ladies.


Melissa Maynard

Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.

