Gucci Opened a Psychedelic New Pop up Shop in Chicago’s West Loop

Just in time for the NBA All-Star game, luxury brand Gucci laid down roots in Chicago’s West Loop for a limited time. Through March 2, you can flock to its psychedelic purple pop-up shop to scoop up limited-edition 70s-inspired merchandise.
The 2,600-square-foot shop was a former bank and is dressed up in purple and disco balls— even the building’s mural by Colossal Media will stop you in your tracks. Featured items are from Gucci’s Psychedelic collection which includes accessories, jewelry, shoes, as well as ready-to-wear by Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele.
To celebrate Chicago GG Psychedelic Pin, Gucci threw a party that not only celebrated the pop-up but also its Gucci Changemakers Impact. The event honored recipients of this grant and included local companies After School Matters and Braven (each of these Chicago-based non-profits was awarded $50,000 each). The fund was created to bring more awareness of diversity and inclusion to the fashion industry. “We have always believed in the importance of creating a more inclusive and diverse industry, so we must invest in and empower the next generation of creatives, designers and leaders,” said Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO, Gucci.
Notable partygoers included Gucci President and CEO Marco Bizzarri, Cristiano Felicio, Polo G, Nick Young, KiKi Layne, Sarunas Jackson, Jazzelle, Spike Lee, Satchel Lee, Jackson Lee, Quil Lemons, and Derrick Rose.
Gucci’s pop-up store is located at 160 N. Morgan Street in the West Loop and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the 2nd.
Take a look at Gucci Changemakers video that was created by DRØME Creative Director Satchel Lee.
Images Courtesy of BFA for Gucci
