Home
Warning: sizeof(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable in D:\home\factio-magazine.com\wwwroot\wp-content\themes\flyingnews\framework\lib\class_breadcrumbs.php on line 102
FashionGucci Opened a Psychedelic New Pop up Shop in Chic ...

Gucci Opened a Psychedelic New Pop up Shop in Chicago’s West Loop

Posted by:

Just in time for the NBA All-Star game, luxury brand Gucci laid down roots in Chicago’s West Loop for a limited time. Through March 2, you can flock to its psychedelic purple pop-up shop to scoop up limited-edition 70s-inspired merchandise. 

Gucci Chicago Pop up shop
Gucci West Loop Pop-up Shop

The 2,600-square-foot shop was a former bank and is dressed up in purple and disco balls— even the building’s mural by Colossal Media will stop you in your tracks. Featured items are from Gucci’s Psychedelic collection which includes accessories, jewelry, shoes, as well as ready-to-wear by Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele. 

Gucci Chicago Pop up shop
Pablo Enriquez/Gucci

To celebrate Chicago GG Psychedelic Pin, Gucci threw a party that not only celebrated the pop-up but also its Gucci Changemakers Impact. The event honored recipients of this grant and included local companies After School Matters and Braven (each of these Chicago-based non-profits was awarded $50,000 each). The fund was created to bring more awareness of diversity and inclusion to the fashion industry. “We have always believed in the importance of creating a more inclusive and diverse industry, so we must invest in and empower the next generation of creatives, designers and leaders,” said Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO, Gucci. 

Gucci Chicago Pop up shop
Pablo Enriquez/Gucci

Notable partygoers included Gucci President and CEO Marco Bizzarri, Cristiano Felicio, Polo G, Nick Young, KiKi Layne, Sarunas Jackson, Jazzelle, Spike Lee, Satchel Lee, Jackson Lee, Quil Lemons, and Derrick Rose.

Gucci’s pop-up store is located at 160 N. Morgan Street in the West Loop and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the 2nd.  

Gucci Chicago Pop up shop
Pablo Enriquez/Gucci
Gucci Chicago Pop up shop
Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri and Kiki Layne
Guests celebrate with Chicago-based After School Matters and Braven
KiKi Layne wore a Gucci black and multicolor GG Psychedelic printed nylon hooded dress with pink and red stripes down the sleeves with black leather knee-high boots and a black leather Sylvie 1969 medium shoulder bag.
KiKi Layne wore a Gucci GG Psychedelic printed nylon hooded dress, leather knee-high boots and a black leather Sylvie 1969 medium shoulder bag
Nick Young Gucci
Nick Young wore Gucci Cruise 2020

Polo G wore the Gucci black and multicolor GG Psychedelic printed nylon jacket

Take a look at Gucci Changemakers video that was created by DRØME Creative Director Satchel Lee.

Images Courtesy of BFA for Gucci

Melissa Maynard

Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.

Related Posts

Currently Coveting: GucciGhost

Gucci celebrated GucciGhost—a collaboration with Brooklyn-based graffiti artist Trevor “T ...

Fashion Industry Greats Who Don’t Live in NYC

Check out Fashion Industry Greats Who Don’t Live in NYC by Melissa Maynard at Mode

Birchbox + Birchbox Man Come to Chicago, Meet the Cast of Empire!

Birchbox + Birchbox Man, the successful online retailer that makes it possible to try out your ...

New Year, New You with Meez Meals

One of the biggest luxuries we have is time. With schedules getting busier and busier, time is ...

Leave a Reply

Factio Magazine (www.factio-magazine.com) is a fashion and beauty emporium showcasing the world's most talented designers, beauty products, international fashion shows, {read more}

Contact Form


1+1=