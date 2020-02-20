Gucci Opened a Psychedelic New Pop up Shop in Chicago’s West Loop

Just in time for the NBA All-Star game, luxury brand Gucci laid down roots in Chicago’s West Loop for a limited time. Through March 2, you can flock to its psychedelic purple pop-up shop to scoop up limited-edition 70s-inspired merchandise.



Gucci West Loop Pop-up Shop

The 2,600-square-foot shop was a former bank and is dressed up in purple and disco balls— even the building’s mural by Colossal Media will stop you in your tracks. Featured items are from Gucci’s Psychedelic collection which includes accessories, jewelry, shoes, as well as ready-to-wear by Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele.

Pablo Enriquez/Gucci

To celebrate Chicago GG Psychedelic Pin, Gucci threw a party that not only celebrated the pop-up but also its Gucci Changemakers Impact. The event honored recipients of this grant and included local companies After School Matters and Braven (each of these Chicago-based non-profits was awarded $50,000 each). The fund was created to bring more awareness of diversity and inclusion to the fashion industry. “We have always believed in the importance of creating a more inclusive and diverse industry, so we must invest in and empower the next generation of creatives, designers and leaders,” said Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO, Gucci.

Pablo Enriquez/Gucci

Notable partygoers included Gucci President and CEO Marco Bizzarri, Cristiano Felicio, Polo G, Nick Young, KiKi Layne, Sarunas Jackson, Jazzelle, Spike Lee, Satchel Lee, Jackson Lee, Quil Lemons, and Derrick Rose.



Gucci’s pop-up store is located at 160 N. Morgan Street in the West Loop and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the 2nd.

Pablo Enriquez/Gucci

Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri and Kiki Layne

Guests celebrate with Chicago-based After School Matters and Braven

KiKi Layne wore a Gucci GG Psychedelic printed nylon hooded dress, leather knee-high boots and a black leather Sylvie 1969 medium shoulder bag

Nick Young wore Gucci Cruise 2020



Polo G wore the Gucci black and multicolor GG Psychedelic printed nylon jacket

Take a look at Gucci Changemakers video that was created by DRØME Creative Director Satchel Lee.

Images Courtesy of BFA for Gucci