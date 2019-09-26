Have the Best Girls Weekend in New Orleans

When it comes to the must-visit cities in the United States, New Orleans rarely misses the top spot. For decades, New Orleans has been a lure to travel enthusiasts and those simply looking for a good time.

Often referred to as the melting pot of America, New Orleans boasts of different cultural influences. From the Caribbean and German to Irish influences, they all reflect in the cuisine, art and music of New Orleans. Other than its incredible international appeal that is second to none, this city offers both adventure and serenity, as well as awe and beauty.

With top- attractions such as the Besthooff Sculpture Garden, Madi Gras and the New Orleans Art Museum, New Orleans offers everything for every type of traveler. Now, before packing your bag and getting on the first plane to New Orleans, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Notably, below is an itinerary of the places to visit, hotels you can stay at and the activities you can take part in while in New Orleans.

B on Canal

Where to Stay

When deciding on where to stay, most seasoned travelers look for a hotel that is at the center of activity. In other words, the location of the hotel allows easy access to all the top attractions of the city or place you’re visiting. While in New Orleans, the ideal choice is the chic hotel that features an exquisite modern design known as B on Canal.

With rooms stocked with high- quality amenities and staff at your beck and call, it’s too good a deal to turn down. Located in the Central Business District of New Orleans, you can easily walk to the French Quarter, Joy Theatre, Seanger Theatre and Orpheum Theatre just to name a few.

By Bobak Ha’Eri – Own work, CC BY 3.0

Where to Eat and Drink

New Orleans is simply brimming with restaurants and bars that offer culinary delights that will have you coming back for more. Start your day at the Cafe du Monde, where you can get a steaming cup of mouth-watering coffee with a side of sugar-coated Beignets.

Of course, you can always stroll down to the famous Dooky Chase’s Restaurant which was founded by the Chef, Leah Chase, who is not only referred to as the Queen of Creole Cuisine but also inspired the movie, The Princess and The Frog.

In the French Quarter is Muriel’s Jackson Square. A restaurant that boasts of a vibrant ambiance, historical architectural influences, and mouth-watering cuisine. Another that should definitely be on your list is the Caribbean and Creole influenced restaurant known as the Compère Lapin. Located in the Warehouse Arts District of New Orleans, you can hardly miss it.

Carousel Bar at Hotel Monteleone

Madam’s Modern Kitchen, recently named as the Best New Restaurant in New Orleans, serves only the best of culinary delights. Like Madam’s Modern Kitchen, Hotel Monteleone is known for its bar and lounge where handcrafted cocktails, among many others, are offered. If you’re planning on staying in New Orleans for at least a week, be sure to give Commander’s Palace a try.

Phier/Creative Commons Via 3.0

What To Do

While in New Orleans, you’ll be hard-pressed to not find something to do with your time. From the B on Canal, you can enjoy a quick walk to the French Quarter that will grant you access to the top restaurants and bars. The popular Jackson Square is the perfect spot for an evening stroll or taking enviable Instagram photos.

It’s no secret that New Orleans is home to endless festivals, celebrations and jazz performances. Don’t miss out on the best music in all of jazz history. Just head down to the famous Preservation Hall and watch jazz come to life as the jazz bands perform through the night.

If you love history, Lafayette Cemetery will make your evening as you stroll around New Orleans. It’s located on Washington Avenue in Garden District, Lafayette Cemetery No. 1.D