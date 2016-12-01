HomeFashionCurrently Coveting: GucciGhost

Currently Coveting: GucciGhost

Gucci celebrated GucciGhost—a collaboration with Brooklyn-based graffiti artist Trevor “Trouble” Andrew recently in Chicago. The luxe-meets-streetwear collection launched during the women’s fall 2016 runway collection and features ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags and even tech accessories. As guests noshed on lobster rolls and sipped champagne, we spotted the artist autographing everything from handbags to shoe boxes.

The collaboration started a bit by accident and some gumption on the artists part. In 2012, former snowboarder Trevor “Trouble” Andrew needed a Halloween costume, so he did what any stylish artist would do—threw on an iconic heavily logo’d Gucci sheet with two eye holes cut out and was on his way. After that, the artist became obsessed with putting the iconic designer logo on everything from old TV’s to vintage jackets, even posting on Instagram, “I’m going to push this idea until Gucci either sues me or hires me,” he said. And, hire him they did. His first collection was featured in Gucci’s cruise and men’s wear runway shows.

Rihanna in GucciGhost Tote

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 20: Gucco International Store Event Chicago on October 20, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Gucci)

*Images courtesy of Gucci

Melissa Maynard

Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.

