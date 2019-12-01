Home
Warning: sizeof(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable in D:\home\factio-magazine.com\wwwroot\wp-content\themes\flyingnews\framework\lib\class_breadcrumbs.php on line 102
FetesThe Who’s Who of Chicago Attended the Benefi ...

The Who’s Who of Chicago Attended the Benefit Art Auction, Raising Over $6 Million for the MCA

Posted by:
Artist Nick Cave and Desiree Rogers
Photo by Marcello Rodarte

Over 400 guests attended the Museum of Art’s Benefit Art Auction on Saturday, November 16th. The event, co-chaired by MCA board member Cari B. Sacks and Citadel’s Kenneth C. Griffin is their premier fundraiser which featured work by some of the most well-known contemporary artists of our time. These artists include Nick Cave, Takashi Murakami, Richard Prince, Laurie Simmons and Charline von Heyl.

“The extraordinary generosity that takes place at each of our storied auctions is an essential part of realizing the MCA’s ardent commitment to creating exhibitions and programs that champion revelatory art and spark civic transformation,” said MCA Director Madeleine Grynsztejn.

Sponsored by Sotherby’s and curated by MCA Chief Curator Michael Darling, the splashy event kicked off with cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres in the atrium which featured the boldly printed names in oversized red letters of well-known contemporary artists. Guests had the opportunity to view the art in the galleries that would be auctioned off later that night in both a silent and live auction. But you didn’t have to attend this soiree, art lovers from around the world had the chance to bid on work as well via the MCA’s partnership with premier online art platform Artsy.

MCA 2019 Benefit Art Auction. Photo by Marcello Rodarte

After the cocktail reception, guests made their way to the glamorous tent for dinner and the live auction. The tent–enclosed MCA’s sculpture garden–and continued the bold theme throughout. Red and white text that featured both the artists’ names as well as inspiring quotes from female artists.

Marilyn Fields and Nick Cave
Photo by Braxton Black

The high-energy auction was led by Senior Director and Chairman of Sotheby’s Europe Oliver Barker, who auctioned off 14 of the 100 pieces of artwork available for sale. Guests then indulged in a dinner by MCA Catering that started off with a chopped salad, while sampling delicious shared plates of chicken liver mousse, herbed boursin popovers, and red snapper ceviche. Revelers then enjoyed an entrée was a New York strip steak with Lyonnaise potatoes, roasted corn and gouda soufflé, creamed spinach, and roasted baby carrots with honey which were paired with Thomas Fogarty Chardonnay and Descendientes de J. Palacios Petalos wines. Before heading back to the museum to place final bids, guests indulged on a huckleberry cheesecake.

The event brought in a record-breaking $6 million, which is the most successful in the history of the museum–which also won the record for Midwest museums. American artist Richard Prince had the highest bid of the night with his 2018 painting, “Untitled” which sold for $1.15 million.

Imanuel Aguilar and artist Alex Chitty
Photo by Marcello Rodarte
Emma Ejutemieden
Photo by Marcello Rodarte
Anne Kaplan and Dia Weil
Photo by Marcello Rodarte
Oliver Barker, Madeleine Grynsztejn and Ken Griffin
Photo by Braxton Black
Ellen-Blair Chube and Matthew Yates
Photo by Marcello Rodarte
Gary Metzner and Sara Albrecht
Photo by Marcello Rodarte
Rene Alphonse and Nicola Idehen
Photo by Marcello Rodarte
Cari and Michael Sacks
Photo by Marcello Rodarte
Michael Darling and Ellen-Blair Chube
Photo by Brittany Sowacke
Naomi Beckwith
Photo by Brittany Sowacke
Liza Sweitzer and Denise Dayan
Photo by Brittany Sowacke
Melissa Maynard

Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.

Related Posts

The American Cancer Society’s 6th Annual Taste of Hope Raised Over $600,000 for Cancer Research

Around 700 revelers attended the 6th annual American Cancer Society’s 2019 Taste of Hope at Mor ...

This Year’s Ravinia Gala With Jennifer Hudson Raised Over $1.1 Million

Over 800 revelers came out in support of Ravinia’s annual gala. Hosted by the Women’ ...

Steppenwolf’s 2019 Gala Draws Big Stars James Franco and Armie Hammer

Steppenwolf is no stranger to attracting big-time celebrity names at their annual gala and this ...

The Discovery Ball 2019 Raises $2.1 Million for Cancer and Wows Guests With Barenaked Ladies Performance

Nearly 800 of Chicago’s finest attended this year’s 13th annual Discovery Ball 2019 at the Chic ...

Leave a Reply

Factio Magazine (www.factio-magazine.com) is a fashion and beauty emporium showcasing the world's most talented designers, beauty products, international fashion shows, {read more}

Contact Form


1+1=