The Discovery Ball 2019 Raises $2.1 Million for Cancer and Wows Guests With Barenaked Ladies Performance

Barenaked Ladies perform at the 13th annual Discovery Ball 2019

Nearly 800 of Chicago’s finest attended this year’s 13th annual Discovery Ball 2019 at the Chicago Hilton on April 27th. Dubbed, “Where Hope Grows,” the decadent evening has made a huge impact for those fighting cancer in their daily lives over the years.

President, Chief Executive Officer and Trustee of UL Keith Williams and The Discovery Ball 2019 event chair said, “The theme of the event–Where Hope Grows–is a celebration. Hope is often the first step to a successful recovery, and those affected by cancer can come to the American Cancer Society to find this hope. Hope through science-based, clear information shared by representatives day and night, hope through research for all cancers, hope through free transportation to their treatments, and hope in knowing they have support from all of us,” said Williams.

“Garden of Hope” at the Discovery Ball 2019

The night began with a message of hope by American Cancer Society Illinois Executive Director, Peter Steele, “Tonight, we are united in our commitment to improve the quality of care for every cancer patient. We are united by our tenacity to invest in the boldest research breakthroughs. Tonight, we are united by our resolve to attack cancer from every angle.”

It may have been unusually snowy outside, but inside undoubtedly felt like spring. The night kicked off with a cocktail reception in a garden-themed ballroom designed by HMR Designs, fully decked out with greenery and interactive live garden statues in the “Garden of Hope” which honored the lives of those affected by the disease. Guests then headed to the dinner portion of the evening that started with a smoked salmon carpaccio salad, a filet entree on a bed of sauteed spinach and ended with a scrumptious dessert.

During dinner, Emcee Marcellus “Marz” Lawhorn brought energy to the event, and tongue cancer survivor Joe Koenig who is the president of St. Louis based World Wide Technology shared his incredibly touching story with the crowd. He then led guests to a paddle raise which garnered more than $600,000. This will help fund an incredible new program to assist more female researchers called ResearcHERS: Women Fighting Cancer.

The successful Live Auction featured some incredible items including Party From Dusk Tao Down, a private dining experience for 14 people in TAO’s exclusive skybox; California Vines, Wines and Waves, featuring a dream trip to California staying in three stunning estates; and a chance to sing with the Barenaked Ladies, who stunned the crowd during the after party with hits like Pinch Me, Brian Wilson and, of course, If I Had $1,000,000 (with the winners that helped belt out the famous tune!). Popular cover band Maggie Speaks closed out the event which raised more than $2.1 million for cancer.

Michele & Bill Burnett and Michael & Caryn Barkin

Christine Reller and Diana Palomar

Dr. Christopher Sola Olopade & Dr. Fumni Olopade

Cheryle Jackson, survivorship honoree