Gift Guide: Beauty Junkie

The beauty junkie is not your everyday beauty lover or collector. She loves high and low—mixing drugstore finds with exclusive and expensive potions to give her younger looking skin, enhanced features, and a beautiful glow. Here’s a look at just a few of our favorite beauty buys this year, just in time for the holidays.

1. Calling all Mario fans! We can’t get enough of this limited-time collection by SHU UEMURA Super Mario Bros. Cleansing Oil Shampoo, Conditioner, Nourishing Protective Oil, Master wax. For more details, visit www.shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com.

2. Looking for a hair dryer that changes lives? Then look no further than the Supersonic Hair Dryer.

3. Clarins 2017 Advent Calendar is the perfect gift for any beauty lover! Why? Because she’ll get to try a $218-value of products for only $125 including some of our favorite items on the market like their one-step gentle eye makeup remover and their instant light lip comfort oil in honey glam. She’ll get excited by trying out new products daily.

4. Kevyn Aucoin – The Sensual Skin Enhancer – Sx07 is one of the best concealers we’ve ever tried as it covers, contours, perfects, and corrects.

5. Gucci Intense OUD 90ml eau de parfum is a unisex fragrance great for anyone that loves top notes of pear, raspberry, and saffron, heart notes of Bulgarian rose and orange flower and base notes of natural oud oil and patchouli.

6. The Hard Candy Fragrance Set is the perfect gift to introduce their signature fragrance and body mist to the beauty lover in your life! It’s mood-boosting and captures the flirtatious Hard Candy girl perfectly.

7. Rodin Olio Lusso Luxe Lipstick – Red Hedy is the absolute perfect red lipstick, great for a stocking stuffer!

8. La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream is a favorite of J.Lo and a favorite of ours for the best anti-aging cream we’ve seen on the market.

9. Chanel OMBRE PREMIÈRE Longwear Cream Eyeshadow is perfection when it comes to creamy eyeshadows.


10. We’ve long been fans of Josie Maran’s argan oils for beautiful skin. Lucky for us (and you!), she launched Josie Maran Argan Moonstone Drops Makeup Priming and Highlighting Oil which is the perfect makeup priming and highlighting oil to make you look even more beautiful!

11. Last but definitely not least, give her a trip to the Spa @ Equinox for an indulging facial or massage. May we suggest the 3 Lab 18K Gold Facial or the Regenerative Massage that will renew and revive. If you’re not sure which to give, a gift card is a perfect choice. To find a location nearest you, click here.

Melissa Maynard

Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.

