Currently Coveting: Clarins Holiday 2018 Shimmer & Shine Collection

If you’re looking for a little sparkle for the holidays, we can’t get enough of Clarins Holiday 2018 Shimmer & Shine Collection. Whether you’re in need of some last minute stocking stuffers or need a little extra glimmer for your New Year’s Eve bash, we’ve found the perfect products that you must get.

 

Truth be told, we fell in love with Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil last year with their Honey Glam color, giving us a golden shimmer on our lips. This year, we’re all about Red Berry Glam, that’s perfect for the holidays and beyond. It comes in a variety of gorgeous shades and not only looks beautiful but it nourishes, soothes and plumps as well.

 

Add a touch of glam to your lashes with Clarins Gold Mascara Top Coat. Whether you add a golden touch to bare lashes or add a second coat to your black mascara, this is one of our favorite launches yet.

Finish the look with the Clarins Illuminating Sculpting Powder that adds a light and beautiful sheen of glimmer everywhere from your cheekbones, to your décolleté. To learn more about this glam collection, visit Clarinsusa.com.

Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.

