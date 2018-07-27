HomeBeautyTrue Athlete Launches at Equinox—Plus Outdoo ...

True Athlete Launches at Equinox—Plus Outdoor Classes at Their West Loop Pop-Up (No Membership Required!)

Posted by:

Per usual, Equinox has launched yet another unique class to add to their roster of challenging and interesting group fitness classes. True Athlete allows you to train like one no matter what your fitness level is by using innovative pieces of equipment—the RMT Club and BOSU Elite. Challenge yourself with workouts that are actually used by professional athletes that help you boost your own performance. What else will you gain? You’ll improve symmetry and coordination, increase your range of motion, develop power and strength, and get the benefits of compression strength training. True Athlete is available at the Gold Coast, Lincoln Park and Highland Park Equinox locations.

 

Along with unique classes at their luxury gyms across the city, get the first look at the future location of the Midwest’s first Equinox hotel at 725 W. Randolph (set to break ground in early 2019). Equinox is offering summer a la carte fitness classes at the new Box Shops by Related—the luxury developer behind the gym and hotel at the same location. Take up Power Yoga, Stacked! and MetCon3 on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as wellness panels, nutrition seminars, and community social events. Equinox takes up one of the six refurbished shipping containers, and get this—you don’t need to be a member of Equinox to take a class. Members enjoy free classes, while non-members can try a class for just $25. “This is an innovative project that we are thrilled to be a part of,” says Colin Yording, Complex Manager for Equinox. “Offering our signature fitness classes and additional wellness programming at the pop-up shop is the perfect way for us to introduce the West Loop area to our commitment to self-care and showcase our signature classes in a unique environment,” he adds.

Melissa Maynard

Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.

Related Posts

Tone up This Summer With Equinox’s Latest Classes

If you’re looking for classes that will take your fitness to the next level this summer, ...

Currently Coveting: GucciGhost

Gucci celebrated GucciGhost—a collaboration with Brooklyn-based graffiti artist Trevor “T ...

Equinox Introduces Tier X Training Program—-And It’s A Game Changer!

Equinox’s Tier X Training Program is innovative and an advancement of their Tier 4 program̵ ...

The Latest Innovative Classes at Equinox

Summer has officially arrived making it more important than ever to get into swimsuit shape. Wh ...

Comments

comments

Factio Magazine (www.factio-magazine.com) is a fashion and beauty emporium showcasing the world's most talented designers, beauty products, international fashion shows, {read more}

Contact Form


1+1=