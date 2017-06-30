HomeFetesZoo-ologie 2017: A Midsummer Night’s Roar!

Zoo-ologie 2017: A Midsummer Night’s Roar!

Posted by:

One of our absolute favorite places in Chicago is no doubt the Lincoln Park Zoo. We can get behind a fundraiser that supports our beloved wildlife with Lincoln Park Zoo’s Zoo-ologie: A Midsummer Night’s Roar. On May 20th, about 1,000 of the city’s young philanthropists decked themselves out for a night under the stars at the zoo to raise over $200,000 to support Lincoln Park Zoo’s The Pride of Chicago Campaign, which will help to fund new projects like the Robert and Mayari Pritzker Penguin Cove.

A special reception welcomed VIP’s, along with the Auxiliary Board of Lincoln Park Zoo and co-chairs Lauren Craig, Jake Gustafson and Gabrielle LeVert—where they could enjoy specialty food stations and a private bar. For the courageous, guests could take part in a special encounter with a ball python and blue-tongued skink. All in all, guests indulged in tastings from 20 different local restaurants, a silent auction and danced the night away to DJ Rock City and Hello Weekend.

And, yes, we didn’t leave without taking a spin on the carousel.

Melissa Maynard

Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.

