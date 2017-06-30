HomeFetesSteppenwolf Theatre Raises $1.15 Million at 41st A ...

Steppenwolf Theatre Raises $1.15 Million at 41st Annual Gala

Posted by:

It’s no secret that Steppenwolf’s annual gala is one of the most coveted tickets of the year. For the 41st annual gala, over 580 members of Chicago’s corporate, civic and cultural communities celebrated on May 13th. Galagoers kicked off the night with cocktails at Steppenwolf’s Front Bar (1650 N Halsted St.) for a festive reception with ensemble members before heading to the main event—the elaborate tent on their North Halsted Campus. Guests enjoyed an evening of special performances including, a flash mob performance of “Prince’s Purple Rain” by School of Steppenwolf Students,  an “Add-rap-tation” of August: Osage Country performed by the Q Brothers, and a not-to-miss performance by Carpacho y Su Super Combo band that featured Steppenwolf’s Sandra Delbado who is currently on stage in La Havana Madrid in the 1700 Theatre.

Guests enjoyed dinner, and a high energy auction led by auctioneer Gary Metzner and by the night’s end, $1.15 million was raised for community programming, including supporting arts outreach in Chicago schools and neighborhoods.

 

Melissa Maynard

Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.

