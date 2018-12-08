5 Must-Have Beauty Products We’re Buying Now

Each season, we switch up our beauty routine with a few new, life-changing beauty products. These five products are game-changers and we know that they will help you as well, including Astrea, a water bottle that filters out lead and other harmful toxins to Savvy Sleeper, a luxe satin pillowcase that paves the way to anti-aging. We love these products and how they are keeping us looking our best no matter what.

Astrea Water Bottle

Drinking water is one of the best ways to keep your skin and your body hydrated during drier months. This stainless-steel bottle holds twenty ounces of water and has been designed to filter out lead and other harmful contaminants that include mercury, copper, chromium, and chlorine, giving us pure water every time. Benefiting from the water and avoiding all the nasty chemicals that your body doesn’t need is what we love most about this product. The Astrea water bottle is easy to fill too, as you do not need to remove the lid or the straw, plus it is impossible to overfill.

Savvy Sleeper Pillow, Luxe Satin Pillowcase and Scrunchie

Satin always feels amazing, which is why you are going to love sleeping on this pillowcase every night! Of course, the benefits of this Luxe Satin Pillow Case are definitely bigger than just the feel of the satin. The material provides anti-aging benefits, which is something we are all looking for. Imagine waking up without any creases on your face and not worrying about your hairstyle being ruined from the day before. Both those things are possible, as well as experiencing less hair breakage with this pillowcase. The best part is that this pillowcase can be washed in a machine and then tumbled dry. It comes in multiple colors including White Russian, Vintage Rosé, and their newest shade, Royal Teal. We also are in love with their 90s-style scrunchie’s that help protect our longer-lasting blow-outs and hair breakage (who doesn’t love that?!).

LEEF Organics CBD Nooks & Crannies Soap

Dry skin seems to be the enemy of many of us during the winter months and this soap will help you exfoliate it all away as you take a shower. This Nooks & Crannies soap bar is infused with CBD, which is known to help clear out blemishes, rashes, and even eczema. This soap is gentle enough for the most sensitive skin, yet it will remove all the dirt and other impurities that find their way to your skin every day.

Dear Dahlia Paradise Aurora Lip Treatment

Five shades are included within this lip treatment and they can be worn on their own or applied with the Lip Paradise Satin for a unique look. After using this lip glosses, you will find that your lips have more moisture than ever before thanks to the natural plant-based ingredients.

Nude Polish From NCLA

NCLA’s Nude nail lacquer contains no chemicals and is considered one hundred percent vegan, yet the color of these barely-there shades will make your nails stand out. We recommend applying two coats for the best result, as the polish will protect your nails and stay in place for days. And, we love every color in the collection that includes Volume I, Volume II, Volume III, Volume IV, and Volume V.