Riley Rose Is Our New Beauty Obsession

Courtesy of Riley Rose

Move over Ulta and Sephora, we have a new beauty obsession in town. Meet Riley Rose, the newest store founded by the daughters of the founders of Forever 21. If you’ve ever shopped the beauty line at Forever 21, then this is a dream come true. “My sister and I dreamt up our ideal “one-stop shop” where we could discover and play with new products and trends with our friends, in the most inclusive store environment. Riley Rose will offer a unique shopping experience–a true lifestyle destination featuring not only sought-after beauty essentials but home decor and accessories too,” said co-founder Linda Change.

Some of the brands you’ll find in their unique stores include B. By Banila, Stila Cosmetics, Winky Lux, Luxie Beauty and Dylan’s Candy Bar. The brick-and-mortar stores are an inspiring oasis where guests are encouraged to “indulge in their fantasies, get lost, and run wild” in a sea of beauty products, skincare, home decor and sweets. Find a location near you and check out their online store at rileyrose.com.

Here are just a few of our favorite things that just so happen to be best-sellers.

COSRX One Step Orignal Clear Pad, $20



Beauty Bakerie Illuminator, So Icy, $36



Demeter Fragrance Library, Salt Air, $15



Gerard Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Cher, $16



Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick in Wicked, $20

True Nature White Marble Notepad by Fringe Studio, $12