HomeBeautyRiley Rose Is Our New Beauty Obsession

Riley Rose Is Our New Beauty Obsession

Posted by:
Courtesy of Riley Rose

 

Move over Ulta and Sephora, we have a new beauty obsession in town. Meet Riley Rose, the newest store founded by the daughters of the founders of Forever 21. If you’ve ever shopped the beauty line at Forever 21, then this is a dream come true. “My sister and I dreamt up our ideal “one-stop shop” where we could discover and play with new products and trends with our friends, in the most inclusive store environment. Riley Rose will offer a unique shopping experience–a true lifestyle destination featuring not only sought-after beauty essentials but home decor and accessories too,” said co-founder Linda Change.

Some of the brands you’ll find in their unique stores include B. By Banila, Stila Cosmetics, Winky Lux, Luxie Beauty and Dylan’s Candy Bar. The brick-and-mortar stores are an inspiring oasis where guests are encouraged to “indulge in their fantasies, get lost, and run wild” in a sea of beauty products, skincare, home decor and sweets. Find a location near you and check out their online store at rileyrose.com.

Here are just a few of our favorite things that just so happen to be best-sellers.

COSRX One Step Orignal Clear Pad, $20


Beauty Bakerie Illuminator, So Icy, $36


Demeter Fragrance Library, Salt Air, $15


Gerard Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Cher, $16


Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick in Wicked, $20

True Nature White Marble Notepad by Fringe Studio, $12

 

Melissa Maynard

Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.

Related Posts

Epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales to Shop

Nina Faux Fur Collar Double Breasted Coat, Was: $125, Now: $66.39 (Free Shipping) at Nordstrom ...

Currently Coveting: GucciGhost

Gucci celebrated GucciGhost—a collaboration with Brooklyn-based graffiti artist Trevor “T ...

Fashion Industry Greats Who Don’t Live in NYC

Check out Fashion Industry Greats Who Don’t Live in NYC by Melissa Maynard at Mode

Birchbox + Birchbox Man Come to Chicago, Meet the Cast of Empire!

Birchbox + Birchbox Man, the successful online retailer that makes it possible to try out your ...

Comments

comments

Factio Magazine (www.factio-magazine.com) is a fashion and beauty emporium showcasing the world's most talented designers, beauty products, international fashion shows, {read more}

Contact Form


1+1=