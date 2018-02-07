Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas
1. Gucci Pink Velvet Small Love GG Marmont Wallet, Buy
2. Spa day at Equinox, Buy
3. Dark Red Blend by Ravage Wines (think dark cocoa, rich mocha, and vanilla bean notes), Buy
4. Herbivore Coco Rose Coconut Oil, Buy
5. Dior Hydra Life Pores Away Clay Mask, Buy
Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.
