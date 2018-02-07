HomeLifestyleValentine’s Day Gift Ideas

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

Posted by:

1. Gucci Pink Velvet Small Love GG Marmont Wallet, Buy

2. Spa day at Equinox, Buy

3. Dark Red Blend by Ravage Wines (think dark cocoa, rich mocha, and vanilla bean notes), Buy

4. Herbivore Coco Rose Coconut Oil, Buy

5. Dior Hydra Life Pores Away Clay Mask, Buy

Melissa Maynard

Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.

Related Posts

Our Perfect Day in Chicago This Winter

Chicago winters can be hard to get through, which is why we need to plan for outings that make ...

Gift Guide: The Entertainer

The Entertainer always throws the best events at home—the perfect cocktail party, the most deca ...

How to Stay in Shape Over the Holidays

Keeping your body toned over the holiday’s takes a little bit of strategic planning. Even ...

Tone up This Summer With Equinox’s Latest Classes

If you’re looking for classes that will take your fitness to the next level this summer, ...

Comments

comments

Factio Magazine (www.factio-magazine.com) is a fashion and beauty emporium showcasing the world's most talented designers, beauty products, international fashion shows, {read more}

Contact Form


1+1=