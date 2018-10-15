What to Do in Paducah, Kentucky for a Girl’s Getaway

You might not know much about Western Kentucky, but Paducah is one reason to gather up your girlfriends and take a road trip to this fantastic little gem of a city. Situated between the Ohio and Tennessee Rivers, Paducah is a great mix of significant history and a creative hub as it’s a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts & Folk Art. There is so much to uncover that will get your girl’s getaway started off right.

Hotel 1857

Book Your Stay at Hotel 1857

This boutique hotel boasts 10 exquisite rooms, promising a unique experience that revolves around the original building design from the 1800s, a stunning event hall, and comfortable suites. Since Hotel 1857 is located downtown, you are close to breweries, restaurants, and shopping.

The Lobby of The Coke Plant

Visit the Coke Plant

Whether you love coke or want to get a taste of freshly brewed beer, the Coke Plant is where you go for food, drink, and good vibes. Though the plant was decommissioned for quite some time, the Dry Ground Brewing Company claimed the Coke Plant for their own in 2014. Since then, an array of unique businesses including, Mellow Mushroom, True North Yoga, and Pipers Tea and Coffee have also moved into the plant, making it a great destination to spend the day.

The work of artist Lola Jenkins at the National Quilt Museum

Spend Time at the National Quilt Museum

Did you know that Paducah is also nicknamed Quilt City USA? Celebrating over 25 years of historical displays is the National Quilt Museum, where you can see award-winning works of art from master quilters all around the world. The museum aims to show how much detail and labor goes into quilting—and it’s fascinating.

Wall to Wall Murals

Check out the Wall to Wall Murals

The Paducah Wall to Wall Murals is a testament to the artsy atmosphere of the small town. This popular tourist attraction will inspire your creativity because there are more than 50 panoramic hand-painted murals painted by Robert Dafford, a prolific American artist, and the Dafford Murals Team. The reason these murals are so special is that they appear on the old flood wall that show a glimpse of Paducah’s past.

Mellow Mushroom at The Coke Plant

Enjoy the Culinary Delights

In the morning, grab your breakfast at Gold Rush Cafe & Catering, where you will feel right at home. Try Southern staples like chicken and waffles, bourbon breading pudding waffles, country potatoes, and heartier offerings like the deep-fried PB&J and Bacon Cheeseburger. For lunch, the recommended stop is Kirchhoff’s, a historic bakery that has been in operation since 1873. The building itself is incredible to see, but the menu, which is chock full of fresh pastries, gourmet cheeses, deli sandwiches, homemade soups, and hearty salads is to die for. Next, head over to the Freight House, the first farm-to-table restaurant in the city owned by Chef Sara Bradley. Having learned from the best chefs in Chicago and New York City, Bradley brings exquisite flavors to your table.

Frenchtown Station

Head to Frenchtown Station for Antiques

If you love shopping for antiques, Frenchtown Station is a lovingly-restored 1930s shop that carries vintage and antique items that are perfect for presents, unique finds for your home or office, and, of course, your garden. You will want to spend time perusing this quaint shop that even carries repurposed merchandise curated and handpicked by the owner.

Paducah is, in short, the perfect getaway for those who want all the charm and character of a city without the crowds. The small town setting is historic, quaint, and best of all, friendly!