Landeau: The Chic and Simple Way to Send Luxurious Flowers

It’s true, the fashion and beauty set love their flowers—and one company is making waves when it comes to our floral obsession. A slew of stylish bloggers have been flooding our feeds with the Parisian-Inspired brand, and it’s none other than Landeau. The company offers you a beautiful bouquet of 25 roses that come in 5 varieties and they are all hand tied and imported with gorgeous names like Fleur-de-lis and Pont du Arts.

Whether you’re going to gift someone special or would like the perfect centerpiece for your dinner party, Landeau has something stunning for you.

Simple has never been more luxurious. Learn more at givelandeau.com

 

Melissa Maynard

Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.

