Equinox Launches Pilates Remix

There’s a new Pilates class in town–and we can’t get enough! The class mixes classic movements with an innovative new approach to Pilates. Known to improve posture, flexibility, balance, and core stability, the biggest aspect that differentiates this class from others is that music is integrated into the workout and moves will be done in tandem to the beats—not to mention the use of unique equipment.  “Every Pilates Remix class will move swiftly and with music to keep people mentally and physically connected to the moment,” says California-based Nicole Petitto, Equinox’s senior manager for group fitness/barre who created the class with Patty Wortham, Equinox Pilates manager. In Furthermore, Worthham adds that “each 45-minute class is meant to feel like a dance on the mat, flowing from one movement to the next without a noticeable disruption in rhythm.”

If you would like to sample the routine, Natalya Sebastian, Pilates manager and lead Pilates teacher trainer at Equinox locations in Toronto has a great introductory workout you can try from the comfort of your home. In Chicago, Pilates Remix is available in the Gold Coast. To find more locations, visit equinox.com.

Cue up some of these songs that are on the Pilates Rhythm playlist:
Creep by TLC
Fame by David Bowie
All Night (Louis the Child Remix) by Chance The Rapper
Levels by Nick Jonas
Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison
Everybody Got Their Something by Nikka Costa

Melissa Maynard

Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.

Factio Magazine (www.factio-magazine.com) is a fashion and beauty emporium showcasing the world's most talented designers, beauty products, international fashion shows,

