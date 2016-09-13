Hacked By GeNErAL Posted by: Factio Magazine , September 13, 2016 ~!Hacked By GeNErAL alias Mathis!~ Hacked By GeNErAL Greetz : Kuroi’SH, RxR, K3L0T3X \!/Just for Fun ~Hacked By GeNErAL\!/ Hacked By GeNErAL! ! Share! Tweet Factio Magazine About the author Related Posts Travel in Style: The Art of Airport Layering Looking chic while traveling is truly an art form. Whether you’re venturing to a sunny de ... The Holiday Style Guide: Staples For Every Celebration This Season The holiday’s are upon us and that means glittery cocktail parties, festive balls, holida ... The Dos and Don’ts of Holiday Sparkle The holidays are here, which means it’s time to shine for this year’s holiday parties. From off ... Currently Coveting: GucciGhost Gucci celebrated GucciGhost—a collaboration with Brooklyn-based graffiti artist Trevor “T ... Comments comments