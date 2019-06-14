Virgil Abloh’s Chicago Takeover With MCA Exhibit, Louis Vuitton and NikeLab Pop-ups

Virgil Abloh is making a major impact in Chicago this summer with his mid-career retrospective at the Museum of Contemporary Art, his neon orange hued Louis Vuitton residency in the West Loop and a pop-up that helps shape future creatives with NikeLab. Here’s where you can experience in the genre-spanning artist.

Virgil Abloh × MCA pop-up store, “Church & State,” MCA Chicago. Photo: Peter McCullough, © MCA Chicago.

Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” at The Museum of Contemporary Art The Museum of Contemporary Art is home to his exhibition, Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” until September 22nd. Abloh, who holds degrees in engineering and architecture has a unique career that has spanned art and fashion with collaborations with Nike, Ikea and Levi’s. The retrospective, which was curated by MCA’s Chief Curator Michael Darling shows seven unique sections including “Early Work,” “Fashion,” “Music,” “Intermezzo,” “Black Gaze,” “Design,” and “The End.” Besides well-known collaborations, you’ll see his work as an artistic collaborator of Kanye West, the sought-after label Off-White and work as artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear. Be sure to visit the onsite store Church & State which showcases unique Abloh-designed merchandise exclusive to Chicago. Since it’s such a popular exhibit (the museum expects over 200,000 people to see it), you must purchase tickets in advance for self-guided timed slots.

Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2019 Chicago Residency. Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton “Chicago Residency” Pop-up Shop

You won’t miss this pop-up. No really. It’s in a bright neon orange warehouse at 1100 West Randolph Street in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, just south of the museum. This not-to-be-missed “Chicago Residency” is a first for Louis Vuitton in the city and was done to bring buzz to the much-hyped retrospective at the MCA. Look for pieces designed exclusively for Chicago in all monochromatic orange and make this stop a top priority as the limited-time pop-up will only be open until July 7th. Walk-ins welcome, however, it’s highly recommended that you get a priority pass.

The NikeLab Chicago Re-Creation Center c/o Virgil Abloh. Courtesy of Nike

NikeLab Re-Creation Center

Virgil Abloh and Nike have teamed up for the creation of the NikeLab Re-Creation Center at 673 N. Michigan Avenue in Chicago through July 28th. The lab is meant to not only be a source of artistic energy but to help shape creatives of the future. “It’s a way to contribute to the local creative community,” says Virgil. “I see it as a place to experiment under the context of sport and creativity.” The space will feature mentorship opportunities (the eight-week experience with Abloh for 10 Chicago creatives), workshops, exclusive drops, and panel discussions. Confirmed mentors that were hand-selected by the designer include Chuck Anderson (Graphic Design), Paul Octavious (Photography), Alyx Harch (Fabric Design), Thomas Kelley and Carrie Norman (Brand Identity) and Ann Lui and Craig Reschke (Architecture). Learn more.