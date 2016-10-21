HomeFashionTravel in Style: The Art of Airport Layering

Travel in Style: The Art of Airport Layering

Looking chic while traveling is truly an art form. Whether you’re venturing to a sunny destination or a ski town in Europe, getting there in style can be a common dilemma—so we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite jet-setters to give you plenty of style inspiration for your next trip.

Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is constantly jet-setting, and her airport style is always on point. It’s casual, yet never fails to look polished—thanks to lots of layering. She regularly wears statement jackets with jeans, tees, and other basics, which makes for looks that are easy to copy.

Rather than everyone’s go-to airport style—the hoodie—model Gigi Hadid opts for chicer pieces. Here, she paired a classic moto jacket with a trendy long vest. She accessorized the look perfectly with a Marc Jacobs satchel and Quay sunglasses.

We may not want to wear strappy heels to the airport, but we can easily copy the rest of Kristin Cavallari’s travel look. The reality star–turned–shoe designer was recently spotted wearing a white T-shirt and white skinny jeans. She finished the look with a denim blazer and an Hermès handbag. So chic!

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was the queen of airport style—and her go-to outfit would look just as fab today. Start with a button-down and simple pants, and accessorize with large sunglasses and a bold necklace.

David Beckham’s better half always looks chic at the airport. The stylish mom of four even knows how to work an off-the-shoulder dress on a flight. Each of her travel styles puts our casual basics to shame.

To see a celeb’s true style, check out what they wear to the airport. Jessica Alba typically stuns in layers, and Gwyneth Paltrow often wears a statement accessory.

If you want to forego your sweats in favor of something more stylish, we suggesting taking inspiration from one of these stylish looks.

Melissa Maynard

Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.

musicfestivalfashion

