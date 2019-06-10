The Top Most Effective CBD Products

Highline Wellness CBD Starter Bundle

Cannabidiol, also referred to as CBD, has recently infiltrated and rocked the world of health and wellness. CBD, a chemical compound, is among the 104 sourced from the Marijuana plant. Unlike the main chemical compound of this plant, which is the Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD is not psychoactive. This means that it does not cause one to feel high.

This makes CBD an ideal alternative option for treating certain ailments. Research findings on this chemical compound support that it can help provide pain relief and combat mental illness such as depression. Due to the properties in CBD, it has been found to improve cognitive function, increase cardiovascular health and alleviate Cancer-related symptoms.

You’ve probably already heard of some of these benefits CBD has to offer. However, the innumerable number of companies producing and selling CBD products make decision making quite difficult. Hence, we shall be looking at the top CBD product lines in the market currently.

Highline Wellness

This is one company that took a look at all capabilities of CBD and decided to take it a step further. Highline Wellness, a New York-based company that offers products are effective, convenient and versatile. Below are a few of their CBD products.

CBD Pain Cream: One of the main benefits of CBD is pain relief. This cream can help treat pain caused by inflammatory problems or issues caused by physical activity. The jar holds 150 mg of non-sticky cream that is cooling to the skin, providing almost instant relief.

CBD Chews: Imagine being able to walk around or travel with your very own pain, stress or anxiety reliever. Plus, all you have to do is pop them into your mouth for effective results. Highline Wellness offers a small jar containing at least thirty CBD chews.

CBD Lotion: Their lotion is termed as full spectrum due to the ingredients added to it and the benefits that extend beyond CBD. The lotions include other chemical compounds from the marijuana plant such as the THCV (Tetrahydrocannabivarin). These added ingredients augment the benefits offered by CBD and boost other anti-inflammatory support.

CBD Drops: The Highline Wellness CBD drops allow you to add a few drops into your water or coffee. Other than how highly convenient it is, the spectrum formula used to make it maintains high nutritional standards. According to them, the spectrum solution is gluten, sugar, and GMO-free. Additionally, the solution tastes like mint and can be used by vegans as well.

Honest Hemp Company

If you’re looking forward to different types of CBD products, Honest Hemp might have what you’re looking for. They offer three types of products which include:

CBD Oil Tinctures: Notably, these oil tinctures are completely full spectrum, meaning that they are highly effective and beneficial. Highly doused in hemp oil that boasts of different flavors, the company is able to offer variety for its customer base. Everything from peppermint, lemon and natural, you can now enjoy your coffee or water by adding a little flavor.

CBD Magic Soothing Balm: Gone are the days we had to battle with physical pain from different causes such as post-workout soreness. Today, we enjoy instant relief by simply rubbing this soothing balm onto the affected area.

CBD Breath Spray: This product is pure genius as it caters to a wide market base. With this breath spray, you can instantly enjoy minty fresh breath, as well as the other benefits that come with using CBD.

Dazey Hemp skinCare Line

Smooth and flawless skin is something we all dream of but fail to achieve. The expensive skin care products have left us nowhere closer to attaining it. However, with Dazey Hemp skin care products, we can. With CBD as their main component, these products are able to combat skin related issues such as acne.

The products include:

• Dead Sea & Hemp Facial Creme

• Dead Sea Mineral Peel

• Lavender Body Lotion

• Facial Scrub

• CBD Salve

Extract Labs Body Cream

American grown hemp mixed with therapeutic botanicals joined to make Extract Labs Body Cream. The full-spectrum cream features C02-extracted hemp oil, shea butter, jojoba, lavender, and rosemary. Benefits not only include skin hydration, but the cream helps to calm and soothe the skin. All Extract Labs’ products are made in-house and the must-have cream starts at $50.

Given the above options, you have a variety of CBD products to choose from. Everything from skin care products and breath sprays to lotions for pain relief, these companies leave us with a variety of choices. Moreover, their products rank among the top highly effective CBD products in the market.

S•O•L’s CBD Moisturizing Body Butter is a rich and buttery cream that contains a blend of CBD that can help with inflammation, dryness and other skin conditions. The $55 cream is made with all-organic ingredients and is the perfect addition to your beauty routine.