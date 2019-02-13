Beautytap Unveils Afterglow Ampoule by AZN Labs

Beautytap, the premier destination for Korean beauty, is unveiling their first luxury product—Afterglow Ampoule by AZN labs. Designed with three core concepts in mind—ingredients, science and effectiveness, the luxury product contains 6,000% potency of Vitamin C thanks to the use of the antioxidant-rich miracle ingredient Astaxanthin (AX), a vibrant red keto-carotenoid that is found in rainwater microalgae.

“The release of AZN Labs’ Afterglow Ampoule is special to us because it reflects the direct needs and requests of our community and, through the creation of this product, we’ve closed a huge gap in the marketplace,” said CEO and Founder at Beautytap, James Sun. “Before the release of our ampoule, people wanted a product that reduces fine lines and wrinkles and gives an instant glow through a single serum that combines the best ingredients from Asia. The Afterglow Ampoule IS that product. It plumps up the skin to achieve immediate results, leaving one with a healthy glow while repairing fine lines and wrinkles, instantly. We can’t wait for everyone to try it and see the results for themselves.”

The specialty serum is said to be the cure for dryness due to aging, dark spots, dullness and loss of firmness and elasticity. The miracle ingredient is Astaxanthin—which can be hard to work with is featured alongside other powerful anti-agers including camellia japonica flower extract, Ferulic acid and Arbutin. “Beautytap was up for the challenge of combining the best of the best ingredients from Asia into one miracle blend and, because of its powerful and proven anti-aging effects, AX was a must-have. It took the work of dedicated scientists in Japan, as well as our master formulators in Korea to perfect our light- and heat-stable formula to create the first product introduced by AZN Labs. Users will find consistent results from beginning to end, because our ampoule delivers the full benefits of a preventative and reparative anti-aging skincare routine, without harsh ingredients or the hassle and confusion of multiple steps to address multiple problems,” continued Sun.

For those looking for a beauty product that is packed with potency, this is our go-to for an effortless glow. The product will launch to the public starting on February 21st. We can’t wait to see what’s next for Beautytap’s AZN Labs and the products they create.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AZN Labs (@aznlabs) on Jan 28, 2019 at 12:41pm PST