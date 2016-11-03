These Celebs Are Killing It in Coach

Coach is undoubtedly having an incredible year. For one, the luxury American brand is celebrating their 75th anniversary with some exciting happenings—the fall release of a luxe coffee table book, a new fragrance launch with Chloë Moretz fronting the campaign, and the exciting launch of a Craftsmanship Bar exclusively at Coach locations in London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. It’s also been a year with a ton of famous faces wearing the brand. Here, we depict a few of our favorite Coach must-haves spotted around town on our favorite celebs.

Chloë Moretz

Actress Chloë Moretz wore Coach’s 1941 Western Print Dress from the Resort 2017 Collection ($995), albeit modifying the length for a chic, shorter style.

Riley Keough



Riley Keough rocked Coach 1941 head-to-toe with their Long-Sleeve Embroidered Top ($495) and Leather Skirt ($695) from the Fall 2016 Collection and paired it with their Black Multi Patchwork Leather Rogue Bag ($950).

Michael B. Jordan

American actor Michael B. Jordan brought back some serious childhood nostalgia on the Comic Con Stage with this “Rexy” Sweatshirt ($250) from Coach’s 1941 label.

Karolina Kurkova



Glamazon model Karolina Kurkova has taken on the oversized varsity jacket trend—and it’s glorious. The stunner wore a modified shorter version of Coach’s jacket ($1195) with metallic inserts with their Varsity Patch Turnlock Saddle Bag 17 ($495) and it couldn’t have been more perfect on the red carpet.

Emma Roberts

Scream Queens star Emma Roberts stepped out in style in Coach’s Satin Cropped Varsity Cypress in Green ($795), and paired it with their Patchwork Blouse in Vintage Cream ($450) and Star Stud Leather Mini Skirt ($895).

*Images courtesy of Coach

Shop A Few Of Our Favorite Must-Haves

