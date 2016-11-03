These Celebs Are Killing It in Coach

HomeFashionThese Celebs Are Killing It in Coach

Coach is undoubtedly having an incredible year. For one, the luxury American brand is celebrating their 75th anniversary with some exciting happenings—the fall release of a luxe coffee table book, a new fragrance launch with Chloë Moretz fronting the campaign, and the exciting launch of a Craftsmanship Bar exclusively at Coach locations in London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. It’s also been a year with a ton of famous faces wearing the brand. Here, we depict a few of our favorite Coach must-haves spotted around town on our favorite celebs.

Chloë Moretz

Actress Chloë Moretz wore Coach’s 1941 Western Print Dress from the Resort 2017 Collection ($995), albeit modifying the length for a chic, shorter style.

Riley Keough

Riley Keough rocked Coach 1941 head-to-toe with their Long-Sleeve Embroidered Top ($495) and Leather Skirt ($695) from the Fall 2016 Collection and paired it with their Black Multi Patchwork Leather Rogue Bag ($950).

Michael B. Jordan

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 23: Actor Michael B. Jordan from Marvel Studios "Black Panther attends the San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 Marvel Panel in Hall H on July 23, 2016 in San Diego, California. ©Marvel Studios 2016 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

American actor Michael B. Jordan brought back some serious childhood nostalgia on the Comic Con Stage with this “Rexy” Sweatshirt ($250) from Coach’s 1941 label.

Karolina Kurkova

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Model Karolina Kurkova attends the 70th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Glamazon model Karolina Kurkova has taken on the oversized varsity jacket trend—and it’s glorious. The stunner wore a modified shorter version of Coach’s jacket ($1195) with metallic inserts with their Varsity Patch Turnlock Saddle Bag 17 ($495) and it couldn’t have been more perfect on the red carpet.

Emma Roberts

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 08: Actress Emma Roberts attends the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour on August 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Scream Queens star Emma Roberts stepped out in style in Coach’s Satin Cropped Varsity Cypress in Green ($795), and paired it with their Patchwork Blouse in Vintage Cream ($450) and Star Stud Leather Mini Skirt ($895).

Shop A Few Of Our Favorite Must-Haves

Melissa Maynard

Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.

