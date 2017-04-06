HomeBeautyYou’ll Want to Book These Destination Spas O ...

You’ll Want to Book These Destination Spas On Your Next Trip to Phoenix

No need to jet off to a far-flung locale to book a spa getaway that will take your breath away. Phoenix has just what we need when it comes to places for some much needed pampering. Here’s a few of our favorite spa destinations to melt away your stresses on your next trip to Arizona.

Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spa at The Wigwam: Phoenix Arizona Resort

This legendary resort sits just outside of Phoenix and is of the famed Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spa variety. This location is a two-story retreat with distinct services from full body massages to facials, but what we couldn’t get enough of—the private lap pool where guests can lounge and relax after their service. Enjoy American Southwest customs, and pamper yourself with an extra special treatment like the Desert Sage Aromatherapy massage.

Spa Avania at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale

In neighboring Scottsdale, checking into the Spa Avania is not only giving your body the balance it needs and deserves, but taking time for yourself in a true oasis with the accolades to match. Named “Best Spas in the World” in 2014 by Condé Nast Traveler means that you’ll want to scratch off the entire day for plenty of pampering and relaxation. This dream-like oasis has 19 treatment rooms, an outdoor French Celtic Mineral pool, sauna and steam rooms and 24-hour access to their fitness center for guests.

Melissa Maynard

Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.

