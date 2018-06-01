HomeBeautyTreat Yourself to Urban Holistic—an All-Natural Su ...

Treat Yourself to Urban Holistic—an All-Natural Subscription Box

If you’re looking for a monthly treat of all natural products, then look no further. Urban Holistic is an all-natural subscription box that we can’t wait to get our hands on each and every month. Not only does it take the stress of finding really great products (think all-natural, health-boosting, cruelty-free) but it makes it totally easy to be healthy. Choose from the different lifestyle boxes—Vegan, Self-Care Body and Beauty or their Classic Box and wait for the natural products to ship to your door—like handmade candles, body lotions, and sweet treats that are also nutritious.

Enjoy the options of buying month-to-month or pre-pay with 3, 6, and year-long subscriptions. It’s also a great gift option. Learn more at urban-holistic.cratejoy.com.

 

Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.

