Spend the Day Tucked Away From It All at Flora Farms When Visiting Cabo



If you’re looking to experience something truly special on your trip to Cabo, don’t miss the opportunity to visit the lush and tranquil Flora Farms—a 25-acre organic farm located in the foothills of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains in San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The brainchild of its founders Gloria and Patrick Greene, this farm has countless activities to make your visit truly something you will never forget. Guests can enjoy early morning yoga classes, a restaurant serving up an organic farm-to-table fare, farm tours, and cooking classes.

Flora Farms was the highlight of our itinerary when visiting Cabo and we enjoyed spending the day there. We kicked off our morning with a tour of the massive grounds before enjoying their cooking class, complete with its own chandelier-adorned outdoor space, where we learned how to make homemade salsa, guacamole and pico de gallo that was later paired with a lunch of fish tacos and salads. Lunch paired nicely with their signature cocktail, the Farmarita—a margarita with carrot juice that was delicious.

Be sure to visit the grocery and market for fresh produce, enjoy a drink in their Farm Bar—and stay for dinner at The Field Kitchen (which also serves Sunday brunch and lunch) for the perfect day at the farm. Let’s just say, we can’t wait to go back! To plan your visit, check out flora-farms.com.





