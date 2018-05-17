Escape to the Sheraton Grand Los Cabos Hacienda del Mar

The Sheraton Grand Los Cabos Hacienda Del Mar just might be one of our favorite hotels when visiting Cabo San Lucas. Pristine private beach? Check. Colorful Mediterranean architecture? Double check. Stunning views? Yes, that too. The gorgeous oceanfront property is not only the perfect colorful hue but with sweeping views of the Sea of Cortez set on the private Tortuga Beach, there isn’t much else we could ask for. Here’s how we spent our time at the stunning hotel that features a classic Mexican flair that is just six miles from downtown Cabo San Lucas.

Have Breakfast at Tomatoes Restaurant

With stunning views of the Sea of Cortez, it was the perfect spot to start our day. They do a Mediterranean take on your favorites from American staples (think scrambled eggs, bacon, waffles) and Mexican specialties (think tamales and chilaquiles) and you can enjoy two stations for omelets and quesadillas, fresh fruit smoothies, a bloody mary, and mimosa bar.

Get a Massage at The Cactus Spa



Whether you take an entire day for pampering or indulge in one service, you won’t want to miss The Cactus Spa–inspired by Mexico’s traditional haciendas. We suggest one of their specialty massages that include the Ayurveda Massage–the Indian ritual that helps detoxify and rebalance the body’s energy channels or their traditional Swedish Massage that will help you feel balanced and refreshed.

Order Oysters by the Pool

While enjoying one of their five luxurious pools, if you’re anything like us hunger may strike. Order up from Las Sirenas and have staples such as Oysters, fresh ceviche, and shrimp tacos delivered straight to your lounge chair.



When it comes to golf, the Sheraton Grand Los Cabos Hacienda del Mar has it all. The course was designed by Jack Niklaus and is a 72-par course and you just might recognize it as the site from the 1995 PGA Tour Senior Slam. There are two distinctive courses—the Ocean Course and the Desert Course. The Oceans course has received plenty of accolades including a spot in Golf Magazine—the 5th and 7th holes were named 500 best holes in the world.