9 Gifts For The Fashion Lover

A few things your fashion lover friend has in common with ours: She always looks impeccable, she knows her designers and wears them often. And, while you may not be able to gift her everything her heart desires—we’ve found some favorite new additions that any true fashionista would cherish.

Saint Laurent – Envelope Leather Wallet – Burgundy, Buy

T Tahari Marla Wrap Coat, Buy

Besozzo Illusion Cap-Toe Pump, Black, Buy

Coordinates Collection Legend Engraved Diamond Bangle Bracelet, Buy

Timex ‘Easy Reader’ Leather Strap Watch, Buy

Embellished High-Low Cocktail Dress, Buy

Alexis Elle Lace Peplum Top, Buy

Loeffler Randall Luz Tassel Suede Ankle-Tie Block-Heel Sandals, Buy

Women’s Topshop Satin Ruffle Blouse, Buy

Gucci GG Marmont 2.0 Medium Quilted Shoulder Bag, Black, Buy

Alexandre Birman – Clarita Bow-embellished Suede Sandals – Mushroom, Buy

Melissa Maynard

Melissa Maynard is the editor-in-chief of Factio Magazine, founded in 2002 featuring fashion, beauty, luxury events, travel, and art. When she's not traveling, she's renovating her Craftsman bungalow with her husband and enjoying life in Chicago with their three kids. She has written for the Chicago Tribune and her articles have appeared in Glam.com, Bliss.com and MSN Arabia. She has been quoted as a fashion expert in Refinery29 and Racked.

