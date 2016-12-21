10 Luxurious Gifts For the Ultimate Beauty Buff

We are literally down to the wire as Christmas is creeping right around the corner. But, we couldn’t leave you hanging without seeing just a few of our favorite luxurious beauty products. These must-haves are surely stocked on the shelves of those that have it all. While we love a dash of haute couture (and who doesn’t?), these products give us that in our daily lives. Not only do they repair our skin, but just a spritz of Valentino ‘Donna’ has us feeling like the Belle of the Ball—even at the office. From La Mer’s Renewal Oil (with their secret “Miracle Broth” beautifying ingredient) to La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Essence-in-Lotion (that we use on the daily), these are just a few of the gifts that ooze luxury that will wow her Christmas morning.
111Skin – Celestial Black Diamond Night Cream, 50ml – one size Buy
La Mer – The Renewal Oil, 30ml – one size Buy
Valentino ‘Donna’ Fragrance Buy
Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner, 6.8 oz Buy
La Prairie Cellular Swiss Ice Crystal Serum Buy
La Prairie Skin Caviar Essence-In-Lotion/5 oz. Buy
La Mer ‘The Moisturizing Soft Cream’ Buy
Oribe Cote d’Azur Eau de Parfum, 1.7 oz. Buy
Burberry Beauty – Shimmer Dust – Gold Glitter No.1 Buy
TOM FORD Traceless Foundation Stick Buy
Dyson Inc. Women’s Supersonic Hair Dryer – Fuschia Buy
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save